Paternity leave and Filipino fathers

Filipino families have long been characterized by a strong maternal influence. The mother is often described as the “ilaw ng tahanan” — the light of the home — who nurtures the family and manages the household. Yet modern parenting is no longer the sole domain of mothers. Fathers are now expected not only to provide financial support but also to share in the responsibilities and joys of parenthood.

It is against this backdrop that Republic Act 8187, otherwise known as the Paternity Leave Act of 1996, should be appreciated. More than a labor law, it is a legislative acknowledgment that fathers play an indispensable role in the life of a child from the very beginning.

Under the law, every married male employee in the private and public sectors is entitled to paternity leave, provided that he is cohabiting with his legitimate spouse at the time of childbirth or miscarriage. The employee must notify his employer of his spouse’s pregnancy and the expected date of delivery. Significantly, the term “delivery” includes not only childbirth but also miscarriage.

The benefit, however, is not without limitations. The law applies only to the first four deliveries of the employee’s legitimate spouse. A fifth delivery and those that follow are no longer covered. Likewise, the benefit is unavailable to employees in common-law relationships or those who are no longer living with their spouses.

What exactly does the law grant?

Paternity leave allows a qualified male employee to refrain from reporting for work for seven days while continuing to receive his full compensation. The rationale is straightforward: to enable the father to care for and support his wife during her recovery from childbirth or miscarriage and to spend time with the newborn child during those crucial first days.

The law’s recognition of fathers was further expanded with the enactment of Republic Act 11210, or the Expanded Maternity Leave Law. Under this measure, a female employee may allocate up to seven days of her maternity leave to the child’s father, regardless of their marital status.

As a result, a qualified married father may enjoy up to 14 days of leave — seven days under the Paternity Leave Act and an additional seven days through the leave allocation mechanism under the Expanded Maternity Leave Law.

To ensure compliance, the law imposes penalties on employers who refuse or fail to grant the benefit. Violators may be fined or imprisoned, and in the case of corporations, responsible officers may be held personally liable.

Ultimately, paternity leave is not merely a workplace privilege. It is a recognition that fatherhood carries responsibilities that extend beyond financial support. The earliest days of a child’s life are among the most important, and the law seeks to ensure that fathers have the opportunity to be present during those precious moments.

This Father’s Day — beyond the celebrations, gifts, and family gatherings — we honor fathers for the countless ways they nurture, guide, and strengthen their families. In doing so, we are reminded that while mothers may be the ilaw ng tahanan, fathers, too, are the pillars upon which the home securely stands.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.