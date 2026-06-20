Being a father is always a reward

Father’s Day, celebrated every June, often deepens that sense of loss in fatherless homes. While many honor their fathers with gifts and gatherings, others experience the day in silence. For them, it is not a celebration but a reminder of absence.

Yet the cycle of absence can change when fatherless children become parents themselves. Becoming a father brings a shift in perspective and a quiet form of healing. Receiving Father’s Day greetings from one’s own children carries a joy that helps ease childhood wounds.

Even without wealth or abundance, a father’s presence, humor, and effort can create a home filled with love. I was deeply touched when the mother of my children once asked them if they would still want me as their father in another life — and they said yes. They said they would still choose a “crazy yet cool dad” like me.

Ultimately, Father’s Day belongs to all men who sacrifice comfort for their families’ well-being. Fathers who endure hard work and put their children’s needs above their own reflect the true meaning of the role. Their resilience and dedication deserve recognition and respect from the families they continue to support.