DENR-7 showcases 22 protected areas

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) concluded a four-day exhibit showcasing the 22 protected areas across Cebu and Bohol, emphasizing that biodiversity conservation is a collective responsibility.
Laudemir S. Salac, the DENR-7 regional executive director, said biodiversity is a foundation of life, culture and sustainable communities rather than just an environmental concern.
"Every protected area tells a story of life, resilience and stewardship," Salac said. "Through this exhibit, we hope to strengthen public awareness that conserving biodiversity is not solely the responsibility of government agencies — it is a shared responsibility of every Filipino."
The exhibit highlighted the ecological significance of various critical habitats in the region, including forests, wetlands, mangrove areas, marine protected zones, watersheds and caves.
Among the featured protected areas in Cebu are the 28,695.09-hectare Central Cebu Protected Landscape, the 11,461.91-hectare Bantayan Island Wilderness Area, the 1,382.29-hectare Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary, the 534,589.04-hectare Tañon Strait Protected Seascape, and the Camotes Islands Protected Landscape and Seascape. Featured areas in Bohol include the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument, the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary, and the Panglao Island Protected Seascape.
Salac noted that the agency is bringing its services directly to the public to highlight these areas, emphasizing a vital partnership among the DENR, the Department of Tourism, the Cebu provincial government, and the Cebu City government to support local ecotourism destinations.