Bohol–Panglao Airport redefines travel through sustainability

Bohol is home to some of the Philippines’ iconic landmarks, such as the Chocolate Hills, featuring over 1,200 cone-shaped formations that turn brown during the dry season, resembling rows of chocolate mounds.

With this, it is recognized as the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark—each one offering a window into the island’s natural legacy.

Beyond their visual appeal, these hills are a testament to the island’s ancient marine origins—formed from coral deposits uplifted over millions of years, and today, they stand as one of the country’s most recognized natural wonders, a true beauty of Bohol.