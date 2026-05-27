Bohol–Panglao Airport redefines travel through sustainability

Journeys connect people not only by bringing them to the same destination, but also by allowing them to discover the scenery and landscapes of a place that holds a deeper story.
This mindful exploration begins at Bohol–Panglao International Airport, the first eco-airport, which operates with sustainability at its core, utilizing natural ventilation and solar energy to significantly reduce power consumption.
With care and resilience, it serves as a gateway designed to reflect the environment it serves, through a solar-powered hot water system that helps prevent an estimated 18 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, including rainwater collection systems and an expansive 11-hectare green landscape with around 1,700 trees.
Bohol is home to some of the Philippines’ iconic landmarks, such as the Chocolate Hills, featuring over 1,200 cone-shaped formations that turn brown during the dry season, resembling rows of chocolate mounds.
With this, it is recognized as the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark—each one offering a window into the island’s natural legacy.
Beyond their visual appeal, these hills are a testament to the island’s ancient marine origins—formed from coral deposits uplifted over millions of years, and today, they stand as one of the country’s most recognized natural wonders, a true beauty of Bohol.
Another attraction is the Bilar Man-Made Forest, which offers a different kind of wonder, one shaped by human hands, located at Loboc and Bilar. It is a large-scale initiative aimed at preventing soil erosion and protecting the Loboc River watershed.
Off the coast of Bohol is another space for legacy, the Danajon Double Barrier Reef, one of only six known double barrier reef systems globally, which boosts the marine ecosystem, serving as both a natural habitat for diverse species and a vital resource for coastal communities.
Its shallow waters and intricate reef structures make it an important site for conservation and sustainable tourism, highlighting the delicate balance between livelihood and preservation.
On the other hand, the Pamilacan Island is a community built together through responsible tourism, where locals now guide visitors in dolphin and whale watching experiences.
A shift not only protects marine life but also creates sustainable livelihoods, offering travelers a chance to witness these majestic creatures while supporting community-led efforts.
Furthermore, Balicasag Island is another haven for marine biodiversity, with protected waters full of vibrant coral reefs and aquatic life, making it a renowned snorkeling destination for an up-close look at a thriving underwater ecosystem.
Whether moving through shaded forest roads, exploring marine life, or discovering geological landscapes shaped over millions of years, Bohol reveals something more than just an island.
In Bohol, adventure and culture come naturally, allowing tourists to travel in a space full of heritage, nature, and meaningful destinations.