In Bohol, discovery is not rushed

Travel today is increasingly shaped by intention — seeking destinations that inspire while encouraging more mindful ways of exploring. In Bohol, this comes to life through experiences that connect visitors not only to places, but to the island’s deeper stories of nature, resilience, and conservation.

Recognized in 2023 as the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark, Bohol showcases a 150-million-year geological history across rolling hills, limestone formations, forests, and coastal ecosystems. Its most iconic landmark, the Chocolate Hills, features more than 1,200 cone-shaped formations that turn brown during the dry season. Beyond their striking appearance, these hills reveal the island’s ancient marine origins, formed from uplifted coral deposits over millions of years.