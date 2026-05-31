BYD Sealion 7 arrives with AWD power

BYD Cars Philippines has launched the Sealion 7, a fully electric SUV that gives the brand a new performance model in the local market.

The new model was unveiled at the Glorietta Activity Center on 28 May 2026. It joins BYD’s growing lineup in the Philippines under ACMobility, the Ayala Group’s mobility arm. The Sealion 7 brings the driving character of the BYD Seal sedan into a larger SUV body aimed at buyers who want speed, space and electric range in one vehicle.

The Sealion 7 uses an all-wheel-drive layout powered by two electric motors. Output is rated at 530 PS and 690 Nm of torque. BYD said the SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds.