BYD Sealion 7 arrives with AWD power

BYD Cars Philippines has launched the Sealion 7, a fully electric SUV that gives the brand a new performance model in the local market.
The new model was unveiled at the Glorietta Activity Center on 28 May 2026. It joins BYD’s growing lineup in the Philippines under ACMobility, the Ayala Group’s mobility arm. The Sealion 7 brings the driving character of the BYD Seal sedan into a larger SUV body aimed at buyers who want speed, space and electric range in one vehicle.
The Sealion 7 uses an all-wheel-drive layout powered by two electric motors. Output is rated at 530 PS and 690 Nm of torque. BYD said the SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.5 seconds.
The SUV runs on an 82.6 kWh BYD Blade Battery. The listed range is up to 542 kilometers under the New European Driving Cycle. BYD compared the distance to a drive from Baguio to Parañaque and back on one charge.
The model also comes with four drive modes for different road conditions and driver needs.
In terms of size, the Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm long, 1,925 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall. That places it in the territory of larger family SUVs, with the added pull of quick electric acceleration.
The cabin has power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof and black interior trim.
It also gets a power tailgate with a kick sensor, which allows hands-free access to the cargo area. A front trunk adds extra storage space.
For onboard tech, the Sealion 7 has a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a head-up display and voice assistant functions.
The SUV can also serve as a power source through Vehicle-to-Load technology. The feature allows users to plug in external appliances directly to the vehicle. It can be used during outdoor trips or during power interruptions.
Safety equipment includes the DiPilot Advanced Driver Assistance System. The package covers a 360-degree view camera with see-through mode, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure assistance and blind spot detection.
The Sealion 7 also has a Driver Attention Warning system. It uses an interior camera and sensors to watch for signs of fatigue or distraction during longer drives.
The BYD Sealion 7 AWD is priced at P2,588,000. The price includes a six-year or 160,000-kilometer bumper-to-bumper warranty and an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty for the BYD Blade Battery.
BYD said the Sealion 7 also offers lower ownership costs through a once-a-year periodic maintenance service. The company estimates PMS savings of up to 50 percent compared with similar C-segment SUVs.
The model is available in Shark Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White and Deep Sea Blue. All variants come with black interiors.
Customers who purchase the Sealion 7 through BPI can avail of an all-in low down payment of P388,000 with one year of free comprehensive insurance until 30 June 2026.