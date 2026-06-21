6 year old child found dead in Tarlac, suspect arrested by police

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the Victoria Municipal Police Station first received a call of a missing child. The police immediately conducted verification and search operations that led to the discovery of the body in the said orchard.

In an immediate follow up operation, they immediately apprehended a minor who is the person of interest in the crime.

The said suspect, identified as alias Angelo, was a family acquaintance living with the girl's grandmother for almost four years.

According to the victim's grandmother, the suspect picked up the girl from school at around 2:30 PM on Friday using a kolong-kolong. The suspect was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

After the girl failed to come home, her family became anxious and questioned the suspect regarding her whereabouts.

The family immediately sought the help of the Victoria Municipal Police Station.

Following a search and follow-up operation, responding police officers were led to a farm area where they discovered Ella’s body. Initial examinations revealed severe injuries, including strangulation marks on her neck, a hematoma on her face due to heavy punches, fractured lips, and signs of sexual assault.

The suspect could face charges of rape with homicide, but due to being a minor, he was handled in accordance with Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

The suspect was immediately turned over to social welfare authorities for proper intervention and disposition.

Meanwhile, investigators have requested a comprehensive medico-legal examination by the Tarlac Provincial Forensic Unit to determine the exact cause of death.