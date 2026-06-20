SM MOA ARENA NAMED AMONG WORLD’S BEST PERFORMANCE VENUES

Live music acts

Since its inauguration in 2012, the SM Mall of Asia Arena has hosted over 2,400 events, welcoming some of the world’s biggest live music acts.

In the past year alone, the venue has staged performances by Mariah Carey, Bryan Adams, Josh Groban, and many others, reinforcing its stature as a world-class venue and the preferred stage for the biggest names in entertainment.

Through continuous innovation, cutting-edge facilities, and seamless event execution, the Arena consistently delivers maxed-out experiences, making it one of the country’s most popular venues for concerts, sports, family entertainment and global live events.

World-class venues

Building on this success, SM is set to expand its portfolio of world-class venues with the upcoming SM Seaside Cebu Arena, extending its commitment to delivering major experiences to more Filipinos across the country.

Other recipients of the Top 20 Global Arena Stars recognition include Coca-Cola Arena, Intuit Dome, Avicii Arena, Uber Arena and Barclays Center.

Receiving this prestigious recognition just ahead of the venue’s 14th anniversary underscores SM MOA ARENA’s resilience and continued success in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape.