SM MOA ARENA NAMED AMONG WORLD’S BEST PERFORMANCE VENUES

The future of live entertainment in the Philippines shines brighter with the iconic SM Mall of Asia Arena recognized by IQ Magazine as one of the Top 20 Global Arena Stars of 2026, representing the Philippines among the world’s premier concert destinations, as determined by industry professionals.
IQ Magazine is a leading global source of information for the live music and entertainment industry, providing credible insights from venue professionals to more than 100,000 industry stakeholders worldwide, including concert promoters, booking agents, festival organizers, and venue operators.
Live music acts
Since its inauguration in 2012, the SM Mall of Asia Arena has hosted over 2,400 events, welcoming some of the world’s biggest live music acts.
In the past year alone, the venue has staged performances by Mariah Carey, Bryan Adams, Josh Groban, and many others, reinforcing its stature as a world-class venue and the preferred stage for the biggest names in entertainment.
Through continuous innovation, cutting-edge facilities, and seamless event execution, the Arena consistently delivers maxed-out experiences, making it one of the country’s most popular venues for concerts, sports, family entertainment and global live events.
World-class venues
Building on this success, SM is set to expand its portfolio of world-class venues with the upcoming SM Seaside Cebu Arena, extending its commitment to delivering major experiences to more Filipinos across the country.
Other recipients of the Top 20 Global Arena Stars recognition include Coca-Cola Arena, Intuit Dome, Avicii Arena, Uber Arena and Barclays Center.
Receiving this prestigious recognition just ahead of the venue’s 14th anniversary underscores SM MOA ARENA’s resilience and continued success in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape.
Preferred destination
More than any other addition to its growing list of accolades, the recognition affirms the Arena’s position as a world-class venue, the preferred destination for both international and local live entertainment, and one of the country’s most loved venues.
As it continues to welcome the biggest acts and most anticipated events, SM Mall of Asia Arena remains committed to delivering memorable experiences that elevate every show and create unforgettable memories for millions of fans.
More than a venue, SM Mall of Asia Arena is where fans experience scintillating performances to the fullest. Through its commitment to delivering unforgettable live shows, the Arena has become the preferred venue for the biggest local and international events and one of the country’s most sought-after entertainment destinations.