SM concert venues: Spaces to enjoy and unwind

SM Prime Holdings Inc. has partnered with Ticketmaster to bring the public a new ticketing platform, SM Ticketmaster.
This new ticketing platform brings people to different venues, where they can attend, celebrate or simply unwind through concerts, sports and other live events.
The venues include SM Prime's SM Mall of Asia Arena, SMDC Festival Grounds, SM MOA Concert Grounds and the upcoming SM Seaside Cebu Arena and concert grounds. Enjoy various events at places that accommodate you to your liking.
Offering world-class services and facilities, SM Mall of Asia Arena is a large-scale venue completed in 2012 after two years of construction. It features an eye-shaped structure that symbolizes its vision of delivering the next level of live entertainment: “Changing the Game, Elevating Entertainment.”
SMDC Festival Grounds, located in Parañaque City, can accommodate up to 40,000 to 75,000 people who want to enjoy an outdoor event. If you want to experience outdoor fun and festivities, SMDC is the right place to celebrate, scream as much as you’d like and just enjoy a stress-free performance.
SM MOA Concert Grounds, located in Pasay City, have a total of two outdoor venues: Block 16 and Block 20, capable of accommodating thousands of attendees. Some notable events held there are Justin Bieber’s “My World Tour” in 2010; Katy Perry’s “The California Dreams Tour” in 2012; One Direction’s “On The Road Again Tour” in 2015, and many more.
And, of course, the up-and-coming SM Seaside Cebu Arena. Still under construction, the arena promises indoor entertainment located at the heart of Cebu’s South Road Properties. It features a modern architecture with high-end facilities and services, and a great seating capacity. The arena is not just for concerts; it can also accommodate sports events, festivals, award nights and other live entertainment shows.
Different venues, but same fun and entertainment delivered. All is now easier to attain with SM Ticketmaster.