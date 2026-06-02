SM concert venues: Spaces to enjoy and unwind

SM Prime Holdings Inc. has partnered with Ticketmaster to bring the public a new ticketing platform, SM Ticketmaster.

This new ticketing platform brings people to different venues, where they can attend, celebrate or simply unwind through concerts, sports and other live events.

The venues include SM Prime's SM Mall of Asia Arena, SMDC Festival Grounds, SM MOA Concert Grounds and the upcoming SM Seaside Cebu Arena and concert grounds. Enjoy various events at places that accommodate you to your liking.