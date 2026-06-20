Semirara wins P27M tax refund case

Semirara Mining and Power Corp. has secured a Supreme Court victory that will allow the company to recover P27.34 million in taxes, ending a 13-year dispute with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) over fuel import duties.

In a disclosure on Friday, the Consunji-led mining firm said the high court upheld earlier rulings that the taxes collected on a 2013 diesel import shipment were improperly imposed.

The decision affirmed findings by the Court of Tax Appeals that Semirara was entitled to tax exemptions granted under existing energy laws.