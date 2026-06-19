Leni lauds 4PH program, DHSUD chief for faster housing rollout

Speaking during the Naga City Housing and Development Milestone Ceremony, Robredo said the current administration has demonstrated a level of commitment to housing that had not been seen in years. "Nagpapasalamat tayo sa national government... talagang aggressive na pabahay para sa mga walang bahay. For a very long time, hindi natin nakita na ganito ka-aggressive ang national government as far as housing is concerned," she said.

The ceremony featured the groundbreaking of Naga City's first rental housing project in Barangay Lerma, the signing of a housing agreement for government employees between Pag-IBIG Fund and a private developer, and the turnover of P26 million in checks under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program.

Robredo also acknowledged the leadership of DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, saying she was impressed by the faster implementation of housing projects under his watch.

"For Sec Ping, sobrang salute po kami sa leadership ninyo... Nakapabilis po ng pagbigay ng decent houses to our people. Hindi po iyon madali pero you were able to do it," she said, recalling her stint as chairperson of the former Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council.

She noted that during her time at HUDCC under the Duterte administration, housing funding was limited, but said the current government has maximized its housing budget.

For his part, Aliling said the DHSUD will continue expanding the reach of the 4PH Program to benefit more Filipino families.

"Sa direktiba ng ating Pangulong Marcos Jr. na bilisan ang housing projects natin, ito na ang resulta ng patuloy na pagpapatupad ng mga polisiya at mas pinabilis, malinis at may malasakit na implementasyon ng Expanded 4PH pabor sa ating mga kababayan na walang sariling tahanan," he said.