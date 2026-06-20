Officials cite dating apps in HIV spread

Health experts emphasized that sexual contact remains the primary mode of HIV transmission in the city, particularly among men who have sex with men and individuals engaged in both male-to-male and male-to-female sexual relationships.

Dr. Clement Bilalat of the CHSO reported that Baguio City has recorded a total of 800 HIV cases. Of these, 70 percent involve local residents, while 30 percent involve individuals from outside the city. Males account for 94 percent of the cases, with the highest number of infections recorded among those aged 25 to 34, followed by individuals aged 15 to 24.

Bilalat noted that an HIV diagnosis does not indicate when infection occurred, as the virus can remain asymptomatic for three to five years.

DoH-Cordillera HIV Program Coordinator Darwin Babon cited a 2022 epidemiological study showing that many local infections were associated with casual sexual encounters initiated through online platforms, where individuals engaged in unprotected sex.

He clarified, however, that dating applications do not cause HIV. Rather, their widespread use in urban centers such as Baguio City and La Trinidad, Benguet, makes it easier for younger populations to connect with potential sexual partners.

Babon added that targeted HIV testing efforts conducted through online outreach initiatives have produced higher reactivity rates in these areas.

Baguio City currently accounts for about 56.3 percent of all recorded HIV cases in the Cordillera region. Health authorities said this figure reflects the city’s aggressive testing and detection efforts compared with other local government units, rather than solely indicating a surge in transmission.

Officials stressed the need to expand discreet and accessible testing services, including community-based testing centers and HIV self-testing kits.

They added that existing treatment hubs — including Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, the CHSO, private hospitals and community wellness centers — remain capable of serving current patients. However, they emphasized that continued regional cooperation, expanded prevention programs, and sustained public awareness efforts are necessary as the regional HIV caseload continues to evolve.