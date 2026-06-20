Mindanao backs NMP reconstitution under DMW

The support was highlighted during the second leg of NMP's public consultations on a proposed Executive Order that seeks to enhance the institution's framework and capacity to respond to the evolving demands of the global maritime industry.

Davao City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre emphasized the importance of supporting NMP's expansion plans, particularly the establishment of a Regional Training Center (RTC) in the city.

The consultation, held on June 18 at the DMMA College of Southern Philippines, gathered representatives from national government agencies, local government units, maritime education and training institutions, industry partners, and members of the seafaring community.

In 2018, NMP secured a dedicated site at the Davao Regional Government Center, which was formally conveyed to the institution in 2023. The Development Academy of the Philippines-Mindanao is expected to begin a feasibility study for the proposed RTC this year.

NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said the consultation serves as a venue to validate the proposed measure and gather stakeholder recommendations to improve the agency's programs, operations, and services.

Established through Presidential Decree No. 1369 in 1978, NMP serves as the country's premier maritime training and research institution tasked with upgrading the competencies of Filipino seafarers in line with international standards.

The institution became an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment in 1987 through Executive Order No. 126 and was later placed under the DMW following the enactment of Republic Act No. 11641 in 2021.

Del Rosario said the proposed institutional reform would strengthen NMP's ability to deliver responsive and future-ready programs while supporting its modernization and expansion efforts.

"This institutional reform will strengthen the NMP's capacity to effectively fulfill its mandate, enabling us to deliver more responsive and future-ready programs for the maritime sector. It will also ensure sustained support for our ongoing modernization and expansion efforts as we strive to maintain the Philippines' position as the world's leading source of highly competent and globally preferred maritime professionals," he said.

The first round of consultations was held in Palo, Leyte. The remaining consultations are scheduled in Tanza, Cavite, and the National Capital Region on July 21 and 23, respectively.