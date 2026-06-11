NMP seeks DMW agency status

TACLOBAN CITY — The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the country’s only government-owned maritime training and research institution, is seeking to be reconstituted as an attached agency of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to enhance its operational efficiency and better serve Filipino seafarers.

The NMP on Tuesday completed the first of four public consultations involving representatives from national government agencies, local government units, academe, and the seafaring community, including maritime professionals from across the Visayas.

NMP executive director Victor A. del Rosario said the consultations will help refine and finalize a draft Executive Order that would formally reestablish the agency’s attached status under the DMW.