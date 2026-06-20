Laoag rolls out ambulances, e-bikes, aid

The Laoag City government distributed ambulances, emergency response equipment, agricultural support, and livelihood assistance to various sectors as part of the city’s 61st Charter Day celebration.
Among the major assistance packages turned over were 80 electric bicycles for Barangay Health Workers across Laoag’s 80 barangays, aimed at improving the delivery of healthcare services at the community level.
The city government also unveiled two standard ambulances and two Advanced Life Support ambulances, making Laoag the first local government unit in Ilocos Norte to acquire ALS-equipped emergency vehicles for medical response operations.
To further strengthen disaster preparedness and public service delivery, the city government turned over two coaster vehicles, a pickup truck, and four rescue boats.