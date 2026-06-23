Designing life around wellness and sustainability

Located within Binan Laguna, Una Apartments sits inside a mixed use community designed to feel open walkable and connected. With generous green spaces woven into the development everyday life naturally extends outdoors whether it is a quiet morning walk time in shared gardens or casual moments with neighbors in landscaped courtyards.

Built with a long term mindset

Behind the development is ARTHALAND a real estate company known for integrating sustainability into its residential and commercial projects. Instead of treating green living as a premium add on the approach here positions it as a baseline for modern housing.

The broader masterplan of Sevina Park shaped with international design input from Sasaki Associates reflects this same philosophy. It prioritizes open space walkability and community interaction creating an environment where nature and neighborhood life feel closely connected rather than separated.

Comfort that also works smarter

Inside Una Apartments and across the community sustainability shows up in practical everyday ways. Energy efficient building systems water saving fixtures low emissivity glass solar integration and smart home features all work quietly in the background. The result is a home environment that feels more comfortable while helping reduce long term utility use.

These design choices are not just about environmental impact. They also support a more efficient household rhythm. Better temperature control improved lighting efficiency and smarter resource use all contribute to a more seamless day to day living experience.

A shift in what value means

One of the biggest changes in modern housing is how people define value. It is no longer just about location or price per square meter. It is about how a home performs over time.

Sustainable developments like Una Apartments challenge the idea that eco conscious living is automatically expensive. Instead the focus is on long term benefits. Lower energy consumption reduced water usage and better overall efficiency. Over time these translate into meaningful savings while supporting a healthier way of living.