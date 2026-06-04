The ultimate summer getaway checklist for health and wellness

Summertime is never complete without a trip to the beach or a road trip to discover scenic and lesser-known parts of the country. Preparing for such an adventure can spell the difference between a stress-free vacation and a chaotic one. It is always wise to bring health essentials with you for quick relief if you feel unwell at any time of the day. When shopping for the contents of your first-aid kit, make sure to pick trusted Unilab products so you can take advantage of the Alagang Unilab Rewards Program.

The Alagang Unilab Rewards Program lets you rack up points when you purchase over-the-counter medicines and supplements for your travels. These points can then be converted into e-gift vouchers, exclusive merch, or gadgets. Here is a checklist of travel essentials that can help make your next trip more comfortable while earning you rewards at the same time.

Strengthen your immune system

Make sure to bring along vitamins like ImmunPro and Enervon Z+ so you stay healthy and energetic during your trip.

Bring light, breathable clothing to manage the heat. Pair it with the right accessories, items that you can mix and match on the road. You may be surprised at how a few items can make you look social media-ready while protecting you from the elements. And speaking of protection, bring sunscreen for your skin. Don’t forget your water bottle to stay hydrated.

Look after your gut

Not every adventure is physical. You can also go on a food adventure and try out local delicacies. To fully enjoy your food trip, make sure to take care of your gut health.

Gut health plays an important role in overall wellness, affecting digestion, immunity, and even energy levels while traveling. Keeping your digestive system balanced can help your body better adapt to changes in food, schedule, and environment during a trip.

A probiotic supplement like Flotera supports digestive balance and may help reduce the risk of common travel concerns for people with sensitive tummies, such as diarrhea and constipation.

But even the most careful travelers can experience diarrhea on the road. Sometimes, all it takes is a sip of water from the wrong tap, making Diatabs Advance a must-have in your bag.

Indulging in alcohol, coffee, citrus drinks, and other treats can trigger acid reflux and hyperacidity. Kremil-S tablet works in as fast as five minutes for relief against hyperacidity. For heartburn and acid reflux, Kremil-S Advance in chewable tablet form provides relief for up to 12 hours. Meanwhile, Kremil-S Cool Relief in liquid format works in as fast as one minute.

Hydration matters

Diarrhea and long days under the sun can quickly lead to dehydration, which is why hydration matters. Oral rehydration solutions like Hydrite and HydroAid help replenish lost fluids and electrolytes more effectively than just water. They help your body recover faster and keep your energy up so you can get back to enjoying your trip.

Finally, allergies can strike when you least expect them. Keep Alnix and Allerkid within easy reach for these moments.

Spare yourself the trouble of hunting for a pharmacy mid-trip by preparing a travel kit stocked with Unilab over-the-counter medicines and supplements before leaving home.