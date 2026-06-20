Gov’t intent on transforming LEC into AI hub

Cabinet officials led by Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go are focused on reallizing the transformation of the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) into the Philippines' hub for semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) industries.

Recto and Go, recently led a delegation that conducted a site visit to Clark and New Clark City; they were welcomed by Bases Conversion and Development Authority, (BCDA) chairperson Atty. Jerry R. Marasigan.

Their visit included a stop at the Texas Instruments facility within the Clark Freeport Zone, putting BCDA's ecozones at the center of the country's drive to anchor high-value technology investments that support its export ambitions.