Gov’t intent on transforming LEC into AI hub

Cabinet officials led by Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go are focused on reallizing the transformation of the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) into the Philippines' hub for semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) industries.
Recto and Go, recently led a delegation that conducted a site visit to Clark and New Clark City; they were welcomed by Bases Conversion and Development Authority, (BCDA) chairperson Atty. Jerry R. Marasigan.
Their visit included a stop at the Texas Instruments facility within the Clark Freeport Zone, putting BCDA's ecozones at the center of the country's drive to anchor high-value technology investments that support its export ambitions.
Model Ph investor
Texas Instruments Philippines, a firm with more than four decades of operations in the country, was cited as a model investor that has placed its confidence in the Filipino workforce and the Philippines as a manufacturing and innovation hub.
"We want more factories rising here. We want more breakthroughs and innovations developed here. We want more Filipino engineers, technicians, and researchers building their futures here," Recto said.
The Executive Secretary relayed the directive of President Marcos to fast-track projects and incentives so as to draw semiconductor and AI companies to the country, describing it as a matter of "high national priority."
AI-native industrial acceleration hub
The delegation also conducted an aerial inspection of the Pax Silica site within New Clark City — a 4,000-acre development envisioned to become the country's first AI-native industrial acceleration hub.
Pax Silica is planned to host semiconductor fabrication facilities, critical minerals processing plants, hyperscale data centers, AI infrastructure, and advanced research facilities.
The BCDA continues to build on its ecozones as investment-ready destinations that move in step with the nation's economic priorities. Backed by world-class infrastructure, a deep bench of technology-skilled workers, and a front-row seat along the Luzon Economic Corridor, BCDA's managed areas stand as the Philippines' most compelling address for semiconductor and AI investments.
In their visit to Clark, Recto and Go were accompanied by Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo and BCDA officer-in-charge senior vice president Mark P. Torres.