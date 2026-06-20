Cabinet eyes Clark as semiconductor, AI hub under Luzon Economic Corridor

Recto and Go led a government delegation on a site visit to Clark and New Clark City, where they were welcomed by Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Chairperson Jerry R. Marasigan.

The delegation toured the Texas Instruments facility inside the Clark Freeport Zone, highlighting BCDA-managed ecozones as key locations in the country's bid to attract high-value technology investments and boost exports.

Texas Instruments Philippines, which has operated in the country for more than 40 years, was cited as an example of a long-term investor that continues to place confidence in the Filipino workforce and the Philippines as a manufacturing and innovation base.

"We want more factories rising here. We want more breakthroughs and innovations developed here. We want more Filipino engineers, technicians, and researchers building their futures here," Recto said.

He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed agencies to fast-track infrastructure projects and investment incentives to attract more semiconductor and AI companies, describing the initiative as a "high national priority."

The delegation also conducted an aerial inspection of the proposed Pax Silica site in New Clark City, a 4,000-acre development envisioned as the country's first AI-native industrial acceleration hub.

The project is planned to accommodate semiconductor fabrication plants, critical minerals processing facilities, hyperscale data centers, AI infrastructure, and advanced research centers.

BCDA said its ecozones are being positioned as investment-ready destinations aligned with the country's economic priorities, supported by modern infrastructure, a technology-skilled workforce, and strategic access through the Luzon Economic Corridor.

Also present during the visit were Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo and BCDA Officer-in-Charge Senior Vice President Mark P. Torres.