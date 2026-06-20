Father, son arrested over bolo attack

The victim was identified by the police on Saturday as Raymond Abonales, 27, of San Andres Bukid.

Police said Ariel was buying ice from a nearby store when he crossed paths with Abonales.

Moments later, Ariel and his son allegedly returned to where the victim was sitting and attacked him, inflicting multiple wounds on different parts of his body.

Abonales was rushed to Bagong Ospital ng Maynila for treatment.

The suspects were later arrested in a follow-up operation and are now under the custody of the Sta. Ana police.

The victim remains hospitalized while charges of frustrated homicide are being prepared against the suspects.

Investigators said the attack stemmed from an old grudge.