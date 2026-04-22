Four arrested for killing a minor in Bustos

Four suspects were arrested, including the victim’s biological father, for the killing of a teenager in Bustos, Bulacan.
According to the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), the swift action of the police officers has solved the case of a missing minor following the discovery of a female cadaver in the town of Bustos on 18 April 2026.
The police reported stated that on the said date, a lifeless body was reported in a grassy area near the Angat River in Brgy. San Pedro. Responding personnel immediately proceeded to the scene and confirmed that the victim was a 16-year-old female who had been missing since 11 April.
As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered that one of the suspects was the victim’s own father, who had earlier reported her disappearance.
Through intensified investigation, witness accounts, and sustained police operations, a series of hot pursuit operations led to the arrest of all four suspects within 48 hours from the discovery of the body.
The suspects are now under police custody, with charges for rape with homicide being prepared for filing before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Malolos City.
PCOL Jay Baybayan, Provincial Director of Bulacan PPO, commended the operating units for their swift and coordinated response.