Drug suspect nabbed in Taguig

The 49-year-old suspect, identified only by the alias “Babes,” was arrested for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Taguig City Police Station seized approximately 27.8 grams of suspected shabu, along with buy-bust money, boodle money, and other drug-related items.

Following her arrest, the suspect was brought to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit office for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

The SPD warned individuals who continue to engage in the illegal drug trade and substance abuse to abandon such unlawful activities before facing the full force of the law.