Caprice Cayetano humbled by Heart Evangelista comparisons

“Ako po nagugulat po ako tuwing naririnig ko po iyan,” she replied.

Despite the flattering comparisons, Caprice said she remains a fan of Evangelista and still gets starstruck whenever they meet.

“Nakakatuwa po kasi nagpa-fangirling po talaga ako everytime. Kahit nagkita na kami ni Miss Heart, nagpa-fangirling pa rin po ako. And may mga advice din po siya na binibigay pagdating po sa fashion,” she shared.

The interview also highlighted the transition of the young stars from Bahay ni Kuya to primetime television through You're My Favorite Song.

Caprice expressed gratitude for the support they have received since leaving the reality show.

“Grabe nagpapasalamat po kami. Ever since nung lumabas po kami sa Bahay ni Kuya, grabe po iyong love at suporta po na binibigay sa amin. Ang show po na You’re My Favorite Song ay para sa inyo,” she said.

Co-star Heath Jornales echoed the sentiment, saying he is thankful for the opportunity to be part of a youth-oriented series that younger audiences can relate to.

Marco Masa acknowledged the responsibility that comes with serving as role models, describing it as “good pressure” that motivates them to set a positive example for their generation.

John Clifford, meanwhile, shared the cast’s excitement for the show's premiere on June 22.

The conversation also touched on the popularity of the "Capeath" pairing of Caprice and Heath. Marco and John dismissed any notion of rivalry, saying the cast fully supports each other's fan pairings.

For Caprice, working alongside her fellow young stars has been one of the most rewarding parts of the project.

“Sobrang nakakatuwa po na makasama po sila sa work. At first lead din po namin lahat sa You’re My Favorite Song. Blessed po ako na makasama ko ang mga friends ko na naka-bonding ko na rin po dahil sa Bahay ni Kuya,” she said.