Heart Evangelista reveals why she never blocks her exes

“No, because they should see where I’m at!” Heart quipped, a confident take on a question that continues to spark debate among many Filipinos.

Her remark is just one example of the kind of candid conversations viewers can expect from GMA Network’s newest original game show, The People Have Spoken, where opinions take center stage.

Set to debut on 6 June, the program pairs Heart with actor Sean Lucas as hosts. The show revolves around surveying 100 audience members on everyday topics and social issues, then challenging celebrity contestants to predict the most popular responses.

From modern dating dilemmas to relationship norms and lifestyle choices, the game taps into questions that many Filipinos have strong opinions about. Participants and celebrity guests are also given opportunities to explain their answers, turning the competition into a platform for lively discussions and relatable exchanges.

Directed by Arnel Natividad, The People Have Spoken combines elements of a traditional game show with a talk-show format, creating a space where differing viewpoints are encouraged and celebrated.

The program premieres every Saturday at 6:15 p.m. on GMA-7, with episodes also available through Kapuso Stream and for international viewers via GMA Pinoy TV.