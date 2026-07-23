According to his counsel, Gideon Ventura, Serrano needs medical evaluation because he has multiple coronary stents implanted to maintain blood flow through his arteries.

The anti-graft court approved the request for the medical checkup but denied the defense's plea to allow Serrano's family to accompany him during the hospital visit.

Serrano is among the accused in the graft and malversation case involving the alleged irregularities in the P289.4-million road dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. Former congressman Zaldy Co is also charged in the case.

Thursday's hearing marked the resumption of the defense's presentation of evidence.

In an earlier development, the accused sought the inhibition of the Sixth Division justices, alleging bias and adverse rulings. The court denied the request, saying the respondents failed to show that its actions were motivated by anything other than the arguments and evidence presented before it.

Co, who remains at large, has been declared a fugitive from justice in the proceedings.