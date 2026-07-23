The Sandiganbayan Sixth Division has granted the request of a former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official to undergo a medical checkup at the Philippine Heart Center while standing trial in a graft and malversation case.
The motion was filed by Dominic Serrano, former chief of the Construction Division of the DPWH-MIMAROPA District Engineering Office, during Thursday's hearing.
According to his counsel, Gideon Ventura, Serrano needs medical evaluation because he has multiple coronary stents implanted to maintain blood flow through his arteries.
The anti-graft court approved the request for the medical checkup but denied the defense's plea to allow Serrano's family to accompany him during the hospital visit.
Serrano is among the accused in the graft and malversation case involving the alleged irregularities in the P289.4-million road dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. Former congressman Zaldy Co is also charged in the case.
Thursday's hearing marked the resumption of the defense's presentation of evidence.
In an earlier development, the accused sought the inhibition of the Sixth Division justices, alleging bias and adverse rulings. The court denied the request, saying the respondents failed to show that its actions were motivated by anything other than the arguments and evidence presented before it.
Co, who remains at large, has been declared a fugitive from justice in the proceedings.