SM City Olongapo Central opens INC historical museum

Mounted in collaboration with Christian Family Organizations and Christian Era Broadcasting Service International, Inc., the museum will present visitors with accounts of perseverance and conviction that trace back to the early years of the Church’s presence in Zambales. This will offer a glimpse into how faith and community-building evolved alongside the province itself.

For students, the exhibit provides an opportunity to engage with historical materials seldom encountered in classrooms. For families, it offers a space for intergenerational conversations about heritage, identity, and the values that continue to shape communities today.

The special pop-up exhibit reflects INC Museum’s broader mission of making history more accessible and relevant to contemporary audiences through engaging and interactive experiences.

Brother Angelo Eraño Manalo, Deputy Executive Minister of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, emphasized the importance of understanding history as a guide for the future.

"A society that understands its roots gains a clearer vision of where it must go. History is not merely a record of the past; it is a source of wisdom that helps people make principled decisions to strengthen communities and contribute to national progress,” he said.

The initiative forms part of INC Museum’s continuing effort to bring historical and cultural learning beyond traditional museum settings, and closer and more accessible to the public.

According to Bro. Cornelio N. Cortez, Jr., Director of the INC Museum, "As cultural workers, it is imperative that as time advances, we nurture a generation deeply aware of its historical roots, inspired to uphold the same vision, and committed to passing on the torch of remembrance and reflection on where we came from—even when we are no longer with them."

The INC Museum hopes that visitors will leave not only with a deeper appreciation of local history, but also with a renewed understanding of how enduring values can influence future generations.