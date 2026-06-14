Visitors immerse themselves in history at the Manila in Prints exhibition, held at the Manila Cathedral on 14 June 2026. The display features rare antique prints, historical maps, and archival materials highlighting the rich heritage of the cathedral, the Walled City - Intramuros, and greater Manila.

Visitors immerse themselves in history at the Manila in Prints exhibition, held at the Manila Cathedral on 14 June 2026. The display features rare antique prints, historical maps, and archival materials highlighting the rich heritage of the cathedral, the Walled City - Intramuros, and greater Manila.











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