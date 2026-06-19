Sale of marijuana-laced vapes in some Baguio schools confirmed

According to intelligence reports, marijuana-infused vape cartridges are being sold to students within school premises for as much as P2,500 each. Authorities also received reports on the distribution of dried marijuana and kush, with suppliers allegedly using online platforms and courier services to transport the illegal substances before handing them over through designated drop-off points and meet-up locations.

Information provided by students cooperating in school-led investigations has helped authorities identify suspected suppliers and trace their distribution methods.

In response, PDEA-CAR has strengthened coordination with the Baguio City Police Office, school administrators, and barangay officials to implement a series of enforcement and preventive measures. Surveillance operations have been launched in identified areas, while anti-drug education campaigns are being conducted in affected schools to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal substances.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify the main suppliers and dismantle distribution networks operating in and around educational institutions.

Alongside law enforcement efforts, the city government is pursuing intervention and rehabilitation measures. Students needing counseling and other forms of assistance are being referred to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for appropriate support services.

Officials said the coordinated response aims to curb the spread of illegal drugs among students, disrupt distribution networks, and help ensure schools remain safe learning environments.