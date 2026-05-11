Student among 3 drug suspects arrested in weekend drug busts in Ilocos Sur

Three alleged drug personalities, including an 18-year-old student and a High Value Individual (HVI), were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office over the weekend.

According to ISPPO Provincial Director PCOL Agosto M. Asuncion, the operations form part of the intensified and intelligence-driven anti-drug campaign being implemented across the province.

On 9 May, operatives of the Sta. Catalina Municipal Police Station, together with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Provincial Intelligence Unit, arrested a 23-year-old online seller tagged as a Street Level Individual during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cabuloan, Sta. Catalina.

Authorities confiscated approximately 0.71 grams of suspected shabu and 1.74 grams of suspected marijuana leaves, along with marked money, cellular phones, and other non-drug evidence.

Later that day, personnel of the Candon City Police Station arrested an 18-year-old student identified as Nathaniel Pinto Rapisura during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Juan, Candon City.

Police said the suspect, who was categorized as a Street Level Individual, allegedly sold suspected marijuana kush to an undercover police operative. Recovered during the operation were around four grams of suspected hybrid marijuana kush with an estimated Standard Drug Price of P12,000, along with buy-bust money, marked bills, an Android cellular phone, and other personal belongings.

Authorities said the confiscation and inventory of evidence were conducted at the place of transaction in the presence of barangay officials, media representatives, and Department of Justice representatives. The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and later brought to a medical facility for examination. Police also said the operation utilized body-worn cameras in accordance with existing operational procedures.

Meanwhile, a joint anti-drug operation conducted from late evening of 9 May until early morning of 10 May in Barangay Pantay Tamurong, Caoyan, resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old High Value Individual.

Seized during the operation were approximately 1.95 grams of suspected shabu worth P13,260, buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, a motorcycle, and other personal items.

Asuncion expressed concern over the involvement of young individuals and students in illegal drugs, warning that substance abuse threatens their education, future, and influence on fellow youth.

“Despite the unfortunate situation that a student was involved and arrested, the Philippine National Police has its mandate to enforce the law and follow the evidence,” Asuncion said.

The ISPPO reiterated its commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations while strengthening preventive programs aimed at protecting communities and steering the youth away from illegal drugs and criminal activities.