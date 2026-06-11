Nationwide literacy drive launched

Amid persistent concerns over low reading proficiency among Filipino students, the government on Thursday launched a nationwide literacy initiative targeting about 6.8 million students from kindergarten through third grade.

The program, which includes the distribution of storybooks, school supplies, and learning kits, is part of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) efforts to address learning losses and improve foundational literacy among young learners.

Speaking during a visit to Pinaglabanan Elementary School in San Juan, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the government is working to ensure children receive the resources needed to develop basic reading skills.