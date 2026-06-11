Nationwide literacy drive launched

Amid persistent concerns over low reading proficiency among Filipino students, the government on Thursday launched a nationwide literacy initiative targeting about 6.8 million students from kindergarten through third grade.
The program, which includes the distribution of storybooks, school supplies, and learning kits, is part of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) efforts to address learning losses and improve foundational literacy among young learners.
Speaking during a visit to Pinaglabanan Elementary School in San Juan, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the government is working to ensure children receive the resources needed to develop basic reading skills.
“With the support of President Bongbong Marcos and our partners, we are making sure that every child has a better chance to learn,” Angara said. “The government and our partners will not stop, and our service will not rest. We will not give up on delivering opportunities for every Filipino child.”
The literacy campaign comes as the country continues to grapple with learning gaps worsened by pandemic-related school disruptions. Education officials have identified foundational literacy as a priority area in the government’s learning recovery agenda.
Under the program, students from kindergarten to third grade will receive age-appropriate storybooks to strengthen reading comprehension and support early cognitive development. Publishing and education partners donated the books, while the education department financed their printing and nationwide reproduction.
The Office of the President is also distributing school bags containing notebooks, workbooks, crayons, and pencil cases through the Office of the Executive Secretary’s Socio-Civic Projects Fund.
During the visit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected a demonstration of tablet-assisted learning involving devices distributed by the San Juan city government to its 13,000 public school students.
City officials said all classrooms in San Juan’s public schools are equipped with fiber-optic internet connections and smart televisions, and student households have internet access under the city’s education program.
Marcos also met with 105 beneficiaries of the Bagong Pilipinas Presidential Merit Scholarship Program from San Juan. City officials said each scholar will receive P20,000 in educational assistance from the national government.
The President later led the ceremonial distribution of school bags, learning supplies, and tablets to public school students.
“We really need to improve education for our youth,” Marcos said during the event. “We are addressing this and placing emphasis on improving the educational system.”
The nationwide distribution of storybooks and learning materials began this week in Rizal, Cebu and Davao Oriental, and will continue across the country as classes resume.