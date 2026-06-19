Quake-hit schools cleared to resume operations

Meanwhile, schools in General Santos City and Sarangani remain under “Hinto,” or the temporary suspension of academic learning, until further notice as they await local government advisories and continue recovery efforts.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said DepEd’s response is guided by safety, readiness, and well-being.

Based on DepEd monitoring as of 16 June 2026, the magnitude 7.8 earthquake affected 142,821 learners, 7,406 personnel, and 39 Schools Division Offices coordinating response. A total of 1,396 schools reported damaged classrooms, including 1,950 totally damaged classrooms, 2,098 classrooms with major damage, and 6,065 classrooms with minor damage.

DepEd also reported 2,342 schools with active class suspensions and 6,748 schools that had resumed classes as of 16 June 2026, subject to local safety conditions and advisories.

To support safe recovery, DepEd is continuing structural safety inspections with local government units, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and local engineering offices. In General Santos City, 115 of 119 schools had been inspected as of 15 June, with 76 schools cleared for occupancy.

DepEd has identified P352.3 million in immediate response needs for clean-up, clearing operations, and minor repairs.

To support learning while repairs continue, DepEd will provide 109 Learning Continuity Spaces to affected areas. The Department is also prioritizing mental health and psychosocial support.

In Region XII, 671 MHPSS facilitators have been mobilized for the earthquake response, while 2,972 DepEd personnel have been trained on MHPSS, including psychosocial first aid, based on ongoing mapping as of 16 June.

Learner and teacher well-being checks, Kumustahan sessions, psychosocial first aid, and psychosocial support activities are being conducted in affected schools. In Koronadal City, partial reports showed that Kumustahan sessions reached 1,160 teaching and non-teaching personnel, while two-day MHPSS activities reached an estimated 35,000 learners.

DepEd also convened the Education Cluster on 15 June to align partner support for affected learners, personnel, schools, and communities, including assistance on education in emergencies, child protection, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), psychosocial support, reporting, and recovery.

Angara emphasized that class resumption must remain gradual and based on actual conditions on the ground.

DepEd also said it will continue working with regional offices, schools division offices, local government units, Department of Public Works and Highways, and education partners to validate damages, support school recovery, provide learning continuity measures, and ensure appropriate well-being support for affected learners and personnel.