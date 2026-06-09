267 Mindanao schools damaged as quake flattens classrooms, disrupts opening day rites

DepEd said 896 classrooms suffered minor damage, 296 were classified as major damage, while 199 were completely destroyed, raising urgent concerns over the immediate availability of safe learning spaces.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara ordered a rapid disaster response as initial assessments showed 1,391 classrooms damaged across 15 schools divisions, with schools in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato among the hardest hit.

“Ang prayoridad natin ngayon ay ang kaligtasan at kapakanan ng ating mga guro at mag-aaral,” Angara said, stressing that no return to physical classes would be allowed until school buildings are cleared by engineers and structural experts.

As immediate intervention, the department allocated ₱235.1 million for 130 Learning Continuity Spaces (LCS) equipped with emergency power and Starlink internet connectivity to restore learning access in affected areas.

Another ₱258.98 million was earmarked for the printing and distribution of learning packets to displaced students, while ₱43.9 million was set aside for minor repairs.

A separate ₱7.7 million was released for clearing and cleanup operations across the 267 affected schools.

DepEd said it is also tapping its ₱3-billion Quick Response Fund for the reconstruction and replacement of severely damaged school buildings once validation and engineering assessments are completed.

To ease learning disruption, the department placed affected areas under “Level 4-Hinto (Stop),” with plans to shift to “Level 3-Hinga (Check-in)” using modular and unstructured learning materials in less severely affected communities.

Beyond infrastructure damage, DepEd has deployed guidance counselors to conduct psychological first aid and mental health screenings for students and teachers traumatized by the quake.

Of the 8,208 schools initially ordered closed, 818 have since resumed in-person classes as of June 9, though officials emphasized that reopening will remain staggered and strictly dependent on safety clearances.

“The safe return to face-to-face classes will be decided on a school-by-school basis,” DepEd said, noting that no classroom will be reopened without formal clearance from structural engineers and local education officials.