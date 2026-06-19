PNP moves to sack police doctor nabbed in P50K recruitment extortion case

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the Police Regional Office 5 to immediately relieve the 40-year-old police major assigned to the Regional Medical Unit 5 in Legazpi City and file the appropriate criminal and administrative charges.

"I am deeply infuriated that a high-ranking officer and medical professional would blatantly compromise the integrity of our recruitment system, and I have ordered an immediate investigation to determine if this extortion extends into a wider syndicate," Nartatez said.

The officer was arrested Thursday inside the RMU-5 office at Camp Brig. Gen. Simeon A. Ola after allegedly demanding P50,000 from an applicant in exchange for ensuring a favorable medical evaluation. Personnel from the Regional Intelligence Division and the Legazpi City Police Station conducted the entrapment operation and recovered marked money and boodle cash.

Nartatez also ordered a review of recruitment applicants processed by the suspect to determine whether other applicants had been victimized or if previous recruitment activities had been compromised.

"This organization will never tolerate any personnel who exploit aspiring, patriotic Filipinos for financial gain," he said. "We are fast-tracking both criminal and summary dismissal proceedings to ensure the officer is stripped of his rank, denied his benefits, and permanently banned from the PNP."

The PNP chief reminded applicants and their families that no payment is required at any stage of the recruitment process and urged them to report anyone offering assistance in exchange for money.

The case follows the arrest of a police corporal in Bacolod City last week for allegedly extorting money from another police applicant, prompting the PNP to intensify monitoring of recruitment-related irregularities.

National Police Commission Vice Chair Rafael Calinisan described the incident as "a grave betrayal of public trust."

"The PNP badge is not for sale. No one should profit from the hopes and aspirations of aspiring police officers. Those who turn recruitment into a business corrupt the system, deny opportunities to deserving applicants, and erode public confidence in our institutions," Calinisan said.