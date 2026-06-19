No cabinet revamp, Marcos wants Abalos in

The President said that currently, he has a good group of people in the cabinet with everyone working well together.

“I don’t see the need, and I don’t know why this keeps coming up. We don’t talk about that when we sit at the table for a meeting,” the President added.

From the grapevine, a major reassignment looms in the cabinet, in which it is said that DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla will be moved to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), while its secretary, Vivencio "Vince" Dizon, will be transferred to the Department of Transportation (DoT).

Further, the source said Frederick Go will be transferred at the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), while former Albay Representative Joey Salceda is said to take the helm as Finance Secretary.

Salceda was later on tapped by the Marcos administration to serve as the new head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

However, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa will remain in his post, the source said.