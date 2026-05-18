Palace denies talks on replacing Jonvic Remulla

Malacañang on Monday dismissed speculation surrounding the alleged removal of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, saying the matter is not being discussed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..
“Wala pa pong anumang makukomento sa panawagang iyan. Hindi po ito napag-uusapan sa ngayon,” Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a Palace briefing on Monday.
Rumors of Remulla’s supposed sacking circulated on social media following several controversies, including his report to President Marcos regarding the alleged arrest in Prague of fugitive and former AKO Bicol representative Zaldy Co, issues surrounding a reported golden visa and Portuguese passport, the timeline of the alleged arrest, and the supposed imminent release of an Interpol arrest warrant.
“Sa ngayon, ang huling pagkakita ko po na sila ay nagkausap, ako’y witness, iyong huling pagpupulong bago tayo nagkaroon ng briefing noong Huwebes. Wala naman po akong nakitaan na natanggal ang tiwala ng Pangulo kay Secretary Jonvic Remulla sa ngayon,” Castro said.
Castro also denied claims that former senator Antonio Trillanes IV or former Interior secretary Benhur Abalos were being considered as possible replacements for the Department of the Interior and Local Government post.
“Wala pa pong ganoong ibinibigay sa ating mga impormasyon,” she said.