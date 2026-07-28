The DILG emphasized that public office is a public trust and reiterated that integrity, accountability, and professionalism must remain the foundation of public service.

The department cited Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, which prohibits government workers from directly or indirectly soliciting or accepting gifts, favors, entertainment, loans, or anything of monetary value in connection with their official functions.

It warned that violations of the law may result in dismissal from government service, imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to P5,000, or both, as well as disqualification from holding public office.

The DILG also reminded personnel of the provisions of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, which treats the receipt of gifts or benefits related to government transactions as a corrupt practice punishable by imprisonment, perpetual disqualification from public office, and forfeiture of unlawfully acquired assets.

The department said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct among its officials and employees.