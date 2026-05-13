Remulla brushes off DILG shake-up rumors, trades barbs with Trillanes

Remulla said he remains focused on carrying out presidential directives, including the rollout of the national health program to local government units (LGUs).

“I serve at the pleasure of the President. I was with him 30 minutes ago discussing the national health program, and his instructions to me were to roll out the program to the LGUs,” Remulla told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

Lawyer Jesus Falcis earlier claimed in his social media post that former senator Antonio Trillanes IV was being lined up to take over the DILG post.

Both Remulla and Trillanes have denied any such appointment, with Trillanes saying he has received no official offer.

“Wala pa tayong natatanggap. Wala pa po, nariring lang natin yan sa social media (We have not received anything yet. None so far, we are only hearing that on social media),” Trillanes said.

Tensions, however, flared between the two after Trillanes criticized the DILG’s performance, including its enforcement actions.

He remarked that “all fugitives are free under Sec. Jonvic because he is doing his job.”

Remulla hit back at the former senator, saying: “Kaya di na manalo sa elections yan. Puro salita (That’s why he can no longer win elections. Just all talk),” adding in a separate remark, “I don’t respond to losers.”