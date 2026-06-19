Nico Waje files reply to harassment complaint

“This case is now submitted for resolution and what is important is that our client sir Nico is very ready to answer any allegation against him,” Atty. Leo Lalusis told reporters on behalf of Waje.

“In fact, from the very beginning it was him that took the initiative to face the cases head on because he knew that he did nothing wrong,” he added

The complaint in question was originally filed last 13 May by GMA reporter Athena Imperial along with members of her legal counsel from APS Law.

Imperial said through a statement that she had taken careful consideration prior to actually coming forward with the case, garnering support from her inner circle.

“I am speaking not only for myself, but also for those who, for different reasons, are still unable or afraid to speak for themselves. I believe that incidents of this nature can no longer be ignored, minimized, or tolerated in any workplace or industry,” she explained.

The reporter further stated that she would not be providing any further details regarding the case so as to not pre-empt the ruling of the case and provide authorities with the liberty to perform their duties properly.

“I remain hopeful that, through lawful processes and honest conversations, safer spaces, and greater accountability may continue to develop for everyone,” she expressed.

Waje and Imperial worked as colleagues under GMA for nearly 10 years up until the former’s subsequent exit from the network in December of 2025.

Aside from Imperial, reports came out that a separate but similar petition had been filed against Waje but his counsel said that they have yet to receive a subpoena or any information about the complaint.