Nico Locco urged to press charges over leaked video scandal

Bela Padilla is against comparison

Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla expressed that some people view local films with condescension, noting that many tend to appreciate international films — particularly those produced by Hollywood — more.

Padilla emphasized that this should not be the case, as many Filipino films are worthy of appreciation even if they are not big-budget productions.

In her latest Instagram post, Padilla recalled being invited as a speaker at the World Systemic Forum in Davos and at the Venice Biennale, where she discussed how films are made in a developing country.

“Two years ago, I was invited to speak in Davos at the World Systemic Forum and at Venice’s Biennale to give filmmakers abroad a glimpse of how we work in a developing country. The reaction was always the same — they’re amazed at our output given our limited budgets. Honestly, I always feel sad when I hear a Filipino put down a local film or review it harshly, comparing our work to international projects with budgets we can only dream of. I often see foreigners appreciate our work more than we do. Sadly, that lack of patriotism or pride is apparent not only in the film industry but in every sector,” she wrote.

Padilla is a respected actress, writer and director known for films such as 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Meet Me in St. Gallen and On Vodka, Beers and Regrets.