Nico Locco urged to press charges over leaked video scandal

VMX star Nico Locco admitted in a recent interview that he knows the identity of the woman he had sex with, which was captured in a video without his knowledge.
When a clear copy of the video surfaced on social media, some concerned individuals provided him with information about the woman, including her real name.
Among those involved in the sex scandal, it was Locco who readily admitted his participation days before the video leaked.
“Hindi okay ang ginawa ni girl. I met someone consensually and shared a private moment with her — a moment na wala akong knowledge that I was being videotaped, and the whole time may balak si girl. This is betrayal, and even more, it can be considered a crime,” Locco said in an interview.
Bela Padilla is against comparison
Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla expressed that some people view local films with condescension, noting that many tend to appreciate international films — particularly those produced by Hollywood — more.
Padilla emphasized that this should not be the case, as many Filipino films are worthy of appreciation even if they are not big-budget productions.
In her latest Instagram post, Padilla recalled being invited as a speaker at the World Systemic Forum in Davos and at the Venice Biennale, where she discussed how films are made in a developing country.
“Two years ago, I was invited to speak in Davos at the World Systemic Forum and at Venice’s Biennale to give filmmakers abroad a glimpse of how we work in a developing country. The reaction was always the same — they’re amazed at our output given our limited budgets. Honestly, I always feel sad when I hear a Filipino put down a local film or review it harshly, comparing our work to international projects with budgets we can only dream of. I often see foreigners appreciate our work more than we do. Sadly, that lack of patriotism or pride is apparent not only in the film industry but in every sector,” she wrote.
Padilla is a respected actress, writer and director known for films such as 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Meet Me in St. Gallen and On Vodka, Beers and Regrets.
Joaquin Arce disobeys father
Movie producer and businessman Neil Arce had only one birthday wish from his son.
When Joaquin posted the message, “Happy birthday! Thank you for everything,” the husband of Angel Locsin replied, “Birthday gift mo na sa akin to stop dancing ‘Hawak Ko ang Beat.’ Thank you.”
Apparently, Joaquin could not keep that promise, as he danced with gusto when the song played during his recent Thanksgiving party with his various fan groups. The event was hosted by his management company, Cornerstone Entertainment.