Tulfo backs NUJP anti-harassment stand, calls for stiffer penalties

Columnist Ramon 'Mon' Tulfo backed the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP)’s stand against sexual harassment in newsrooms but said the issue extends beyond media workplaces.
Tulfo issued the statement following the NUJP’s condemnation of a Bacolod radio anchor over an alleged inappropriate rape joke toward a female journalist.
“There are already laws against sexual harassment in the workplace, but penalties should be made stiffer for violators” he said on his statement.
Tulfo cited alleged cases of harassment in schools, police stations, military camps, corporate offices and the entertainment industry, arguing that abuse of authority remains common in many sectors.
In his commentary, Tulfo remarked, “Men will always be men.”