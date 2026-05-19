Nico Locco on viral scandal, extortion threats, and reliving his story onscreen

“Pumunta ako sa NBI. We found out the girl’s real name. We located her,” he disclosed. “She is not in Manila, she’s outside of Manila. She’s in hiding yata.”

Nico revealed that the woman allegedly used a fake identity when they first connected online. He claimed he was invited to her condominium unit without knowing that hidden cameras had supposedly been installed inside the room.

The actor said he only realized the extent of the situation after explicit videos featuring him began circulating online.

“We know where she is pero walang action after that, and the reason is if mag-a-action kami, there needs to be more than me behind the action,” he explained. “The other victims should be involved as well kasi hindi masyadong malakas yung case if it’s just me.”

He further alleged that a larger syndicate may be operating behind the incidents involving multiple leaked celebrity videos.

“May sindikato behind the girl and we don’t know who the sindikato is,” Nico claimed. “All the girls are accessory to the crime, pero yung sindikato is the main reason.”

Despite the emotional toll of the controversy, Nico said he has not ruled out filing legal charges under the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act. Still, he admitted he is carefully weighing his next steps.

“I can still file a case and I’m still contemplating whether I should. Meron akong lawyer, ready and willing to file kung gusto ko,” he said. “Pero as an artist, I would like to focus on my career first.”

Long before the videos surfaced publicly, Nico revealed he had already been receiving threatening messages from unknown individuals allegedly demanding money in exchange for keeping the clips private. Instead of giving in to the threats, the actor chose to address the controversy head-on.

“I am not happy na may scandal ako,” he stressed. “If it was my choice, I wouldn’t have wanted someone to release a private video of me having an intimate moment with somebody.”

Although the experience shook him personally, Nico said it also forced him to become more cautious and aware of people’s intentions.

“Don’t trust people so easily,” he reflected. “People have ulterior motives and I was really blind before.”

Still, the actor said he refuses to let anger consume him despite everything that happened.

“Hindi ako galit,” he shared. “Everything happens for a reason. I didn’t want this to happen, pero it happened. Here we are and life goes on.”

The controversy has now become deeply intertwined with his latest project, Scandal Queen, a VMX original directed by Topel Lee . Nico admitted the film heavily draws from his real-life experience, with the actor essentially portraying a version of himself onscreen.

“It’s actually a true-to-life story,” he said. “The movie is highly based on that controversy. The character that I play is pretty much myself.”

Recreating painful moments from the scandal proved emotionally difficult for the actor, who confessed that filming brought back feelings of fear and panic.

“It was a challenge,” Nico admitted. “I went through all of the experiences that led up to the scandal, so I had to relive it. Mahirap nga kasi all of those feelings of kaba and panic came back to me when we were shooting the film.”

Even amid controversy, Nico remains determined to move forward — not by erasing the experience, but by confronting it openly while continuing to rebuild his career.