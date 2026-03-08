KimPau fans upset over Nadine Lustre-Paulo Avelino movie

Some die-hard KimPau fans were utterly disappointed over recent photos of Nadine Lustre and Paulo Avelino circulating online.

The photos were said to be taken while the two were in Paris for a movie.

And that, it seems, made some KimPau fans seethe with anger.

“What if, hindi suportahan ng Solid Kimpau ang pelikulang yan ni Paulo at Nadine? Alam naman ng lahat na sobrang possessive Ang Solid Kimpau, gusto nila Kim at Paulo lang talaga,” one fan threatened. (What if Silid Kimpau fans will not support that movie of Paulo and Nadine? Everybody knows how possessive Solid Kimpau fans are, they want Kim and Paulo only).

‘Di me excited na mag partner sila. Kim lang me kung si Paulo ang partner ni Kim ok manonood Ako, if not Kim no way!!!!!!” another fan wailed. (I’m not excited if they partner. It’s only Kim for me. If Paulo will be partnered with Kim, okay, I will watch it).

“Hindi kami interesado,” another KimPau fan said.

That being the case, we foresee a dwindling popularity for Avelino as fans would only want to see him with Chiu and the slowly-but-surely collapse of the KimPau. It was as if KimPau fans wouldn’t want Chiu and Paulo grow as actors.