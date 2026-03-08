KimPau fans upset over Nadine Lustre-Paulo Avelino movie

Some die-hard KimPau fans were utterly disappointed over recent photos of Nadine Lustre and Paulo Avelino circulating online.
The photos were said to be taken while the two were in Paris for a movie.
And that, it seems, made some KimPau fans seethe with anger.
“What if, hindi suportahan ng Solid Kimpau ang pelikulang yan ni Paulo at Nadine? Alam naman ng lahat na sobrang possessive Ang Solid Kimpau, gusto nila Kim at Paulo lang talaga,” one fan threatened. (What if Silid Kimpau fans will not support that movie of Paulo and Nadine? Everybody knows how possessive Solid Kimpau fans are, they want Kim and Paulo only).
‘Di me excited na mag partner sila. Kim lang me kung si Paulo ang partner ni Kim ok manonood Ako, if not Kim no way!!!!!!” another fan wailed. (I’m not excited if they partner. It’s only Kim for me. If Paulo will be partnered with Kim, okay, I will watch it).
“Hindi kami interesado,” another KimPau fan said.
That being the case, we foresee a dwindling popularity for Avelino as fans would only want to see him with Chiu and the slowly-but-surely collapse of the KimPau. It was as if KimPau fans wouldn’t want Chiu and Paulo grow as actors.
Woman in sex scandal video should be exposed
Three actors who figured in a recent sex scandal video — Nikko Natividad, Gil Cuerva and Nico Locco — admitted their participation in the infamous video tape.
Interestingly, they share the same narrative — meeting a woman in social media and ending up in bed with her.
The place of choice came from the woman herself who offered her condo unit in Mandaluyong as their place to exercise their carnal desires. And without them knowing, the woman had already set a hidden camera which recorded their sexual bouts.
These actors were duped, conned even, by a woman who toyed at their most basic instinct. Interestingly, not one among them seem to have interest in pursuing a case against the woman.
We think the identity of this woman should be exposed as she exploited the human frailties of these three hunks. This kind of modus should be stopped, lest she’ll be emboldened to do it again to unsuspecting actors and models.
It’s just sad that this controversy came out during the observation of Women’s Month.