Gabriela echoes support for Athena Imperial case vs Nico Waje

“Dapat itong magsilbing paalala sa lahat ng institusyon na palakasin ang mga polisiya at mekanismo laban sa iba’t ibang porma ng sexual harassment, at tiyaking may ligtas at maaasahang proseso para sa mga biktima,” she said.

(This should serve as a reminder to all institutions to strengthen policies and mechanisms against different forms of sexual harassment, and to ensure a safe and reliable process for victims)

“Kasabay nito, nananawagan kami ng maayos na pag-usad ng kaso. Ang hustisya para sa mga biktima ay mahalagang hakbang tungo sa tunay na pananagutan at ligtas na lipunan para sa kababaihan,” she added

(Along with this, we are calling for a smooth process for the case. Justice for victims are an important step towards achieving true accountability and safety in the country for women)

This Wednesday, Imperial personally handed her complaint to the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office accompanied by her legal counsel Atty. Aloi Renz Santos from APS Law.

The reporter expressed that she had taken careful consideration as well as gathered support from the people close to her before she ultimately decided to pursue the case.

“I am speaking not only for myself, but also for those who, for different reasons, are still unable or afraid to speak for themselves. I believe that incidents of this nature can no longer be ignored, minimized, or tolerated in any workplace or industry,” she said.

As a measure to ensure that no rumors would be floated amid the ongoing case, Imperial said that she will refrain from providing additional details to allow authorities to conduct their job with no difficulties.

“I remain hopeful that, through lawful processes and honest conversations, safer spaces, and greater accountability may continue to develop for everyone,” she expressed.