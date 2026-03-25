Nico Bolzico admits underestimating Alden Richards after Ironman feat

Even during training, Bolzico admitted he had doubts, including whether Richards could complete the bike leg in under three hours with limited preparation time.

But those doubts faded as Richards showed relentless commitment, balancing tapings, travel, and training sessions.

According to Bolzico, the actor pushed through intense physical and mental limits.

“He went to a place you only reach when you truly give everything—physically and mentally,” he said. “A dark place. The kind that breaks you, strips you down, and leaves you alone with nothing but your will.”

Richards completed the bike leg in under three hours, a performance that Bolzico said changed his perspective entirely.

“Well… I was wrong…” he said.

At the transition point, Bolzico described witnessing a transformed version of the actor.

“I saw someone who had emptied the tank completely. Someone who had given everything.”

“He finished the bike in under 3 hours, and with his last ounce of energy, he handed me the chip. But it wasn’t just a handoff. He passed something else. ENERGY, INTENSITY, PURPOSE.”

Bolzico said the moment carried over into his own run, crediting Richards’ effort for fueling his performance.

“There’s a beast inside him. And in that Ironman, it came out,” he said.

The relay team delivered across all legs of the race.

“THE REST IS HISTORY. Wil crushed the swim. Alden destroyed the bike. I gave everything on the run,” Bolzico said.

He ended his message with an apology for doubting Richards and expressed pride in their partnership.

“I’m proud—truly proud—to call you my teammate.”

For Richards, the race marked his triathlon relay debut, but it also highlighted a different side of the actor—one shaped by endurance, discipline, and determination.