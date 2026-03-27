New country head drives Vertiv’s Phl push

Vertiv has appointed Nico Echavarria as director for sales management and country head for the Philippines, signaling its continued investment in a fast-growing digital infrastructure market.

Echavarria will lead the company’s local strategy, focusing on sectors such as business process outsourcing, banking, healthcare, telecommunications and government, as demand rises for resilient and energy-efficient systems amid expanding artificial intelligence and computing needs. “The Philippines is seeing strong growth in sectors that rely heavily on always-on digital and physical infrastructure. Vertiv is uniquely positioned to support these customers with its deep industry expertise and end-to-end critical power and thermal management portfolios,” Echavarria said.