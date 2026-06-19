Lightning strike kills woman

The reminder follows an incident in Barangay Laoac, Alcala, where a 27-year-old woman was killed after being struck by lightning earlier this week.

The victim was identified as Estila Lopez. Police and Municipal Health Office personnel responded to the scene but she was declared dead on arrival. Her child, who was reportedly a short distance away during the incident, was unharmed but suffered emotional distress after witnessing the event.

Authorities also warned the public against taking shelter under trees or other tall, isolated objects that can attract lightning. They urged people instead to stay inside sturdy buildings or hard-topped vehicles during thunderstorms.

Residents were further advised to unplug electrical appliances and avoid using electronic devices during severe weather, and to wait at least 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before returning outdoors.