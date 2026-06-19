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Lightning strike kills woman

AUTHORITIES in Alcala, Pangasinan are urging the public to follow safety protocols during thunderstorms after a fatal lightning strike in Barangay Laoac claimed the life of 27-year-old Estila Lopez.
AUTHORITIES in Alcala, Pangasinan are urging the public to follow safety protocols during thunderstorms after a fatal lightning strike in Barangay Laoac claimed the life of 27-year-old Estila Lopez.PHOGRAPH courtesy of Alcala Police Station
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ALCALA, Pangasinan — Authorities are reminding the public to observe safety measures during severe weather, particularly during thunderstorms, to prevent lightning-related incidents.

Residents are advised to immediately seek indoor shelter and avoid open areas, as exposure during thunderstorms significantly increases the risk of fatal lightning strikes. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and local disaster risk offices stressed that people should avoid standing in wide fields, hilltops, or near bodies of water where they may become the highest point in the area.

AUTHORITIES in Alcala, Pangasinan are urging the public to follow safety protocols during thunderstorms after a fatal lightning strike in Barangay Laoac claimed the life of 27-year-old Estila Lopez.
Lightning strike kills woman in Pangasinan; public urged to heed safety measures

The reminder follows an incident in Barangay Laoac, Alcala, where a 27-year-old woman was killed after being struck by lightning earlier this week.

The victim was identified as Estila Lopez. Police and Municipal Health Office personnel responded to the scene but she was declared dead on arrival. Her child, who was reportedly a short distance away during the incident, was unharmed but suffered emotional distress after witnessing the event.

Authorities also warned the public against taking shelter under trees or other tall, isolated objects that can attract lightning. They urged people instead to stay inside sturdy buildings or hard-topped vehicles during thunderstorms.

Residents were further advised to unplug electrical appliances and avoid using electronic devices during severe weather, and to wait at least 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before returning outdoors.

PAGASA weather advisory
Lightning strike Pangasinan
Alcala thunderstorm incident
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