Lightning strike kills woman in Pangasinan; public urged to heed safety measures

The safety reminders were issued following an incident in which a 27-year-old woman was killed instantly after being struck directly by lightning in Barangay Laoac, Alcala, Pangasinan, earlier this week.

The victim was identified as Estila Lopez. Personnel from the local police and the Municipal Health Office rushed to the scene to provide assistance, but she was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

While Lopez's child, who was standing a short distance behind her, escaped physical injury, local officials reported that the youth suffered severe emotional trauma after witnessing the incident.

Authorities reiterated that people should avoid taking shelter under trees or other tall, isolated objects that can attract lightning. Instead, they should seek refuge inside a sturdy building or a hard-topped vehicle.

The public is likewise reminded to turn off and unplug electronic appliances and gadgets to prevent dangerous electrical surges and to remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last flash of lightning or sound of thunder before venturing outside.