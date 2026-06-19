Lightning strike kills woman in Pangasinan; public urged to heed safety measures

ALCALA, Pangasinan — Authorities are reminding the public to observe safety measures during severe weather, particularly during thunderstorms, to prevent untoward incidents.
Residents are being advised to immediately seek indoor shelter and avoid open fields during severe weather, as staying in exposed areas during thunderstorms carries a high risk of fatal lightning strikes.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and local disaster risk reduction offices stressed that people should never remain in wide open fields, on top of hills, or near bodies of water, where they could become the highest point and be vulnerable to lightning strikes.
The safety reminders were issued following an incident in which a 27-year-old woman was killed instantly after being struck directly by lightning in Barangay Laoac, Alcala, Pangasinan, earlier this week.
The victim was identified as Estila Lopez. Personnel from the local police and the Municipal Health Office rushed to the scene to provide assistance, but she was pronounced dead upon their arrival.
While Lopez's child, who was standing a short distance behind her, escaped physical injury, local officials reported that the youth suffered severe emotional trauma after witnessing the incident.
Authorities reiterated that people should avoid taking shelter under trees or other tall, isolated objects that can attract lightning. Instead, they should seek refuge inside a sturdy building or a hard-topped vehicle.
The public is likewise reminded to turn off and unplug electronic appliances and gadgets to prevent dangerous electrical surges and to remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last flash of lightning or sound of thunder before venturing outside.