Expanded 4PH provides bigger shelter opportunities

“In line with the directive of President Marcos Jr., the DHSUD is streamlining processes and reducing payment costs to help our fellow Filipinos achieve their dream of owning land,” Aliling said.

“Under the Expanded 4PH Program, homeownership is becoming more affordable, simpler, and more accessible — ensuring safe, decent, and affordable housing for every Filipino,” he added.

The financial assistance, amounting to around P35 million, will fund the collective purchase of the land currently occupied by the communities, securing their tenure while keeping costs within reach.

An additional P3.6 million was also released to support documentation and legal requirements, further easing the financial burden on beneficiaries.

Apart from these forms of assistance, Aliling is also committed to improving and upgrading the community’s drainage system and other facilities to mitigate flooding in the area.

Aliling emphasized that the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) is designed to transform informal settlements into safer living environments and make homeownership truly affordable, with payment schemes tailored to beneficiaries’ capacity and active participation by homeowners’ associations (HOAs).

Burden eased

“Homeownership should not come with a heavy financial burden. Under the ECMP, we ensure that monthly payments remain affordable for our beneficiaries. Our goal is not only to make housing accessible, but also to improve the quality of life of every Filipino and promote a more dignified way of living,” he added.

Aliling further said that making housing affordable is key to achieving dignified lives and building more inclusive communities, as envisioned by the President under the Bagong Pilipinas initiative.