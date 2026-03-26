Expanded 4PH provides bigger shelter opportunities

More than 1,300 working-class individuals are now closer to owning the land they occupy in Pampanga as the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) continues to pursue measures to make housing more affordable, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive.
Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) president Federico Laxa handed over P35 million to 397 families of Miranda Compound Phases 1 and 2 in Barangay Maimpis, with an additional P3.6 million for documentation and legal requirements on Thursday, 26 March, at San Fernando, Pampanga
“In line with the directive of President Marcos Jr., the DHSUD is streamlining processes and reducing payment costs to help our fellow Filipinos achieve their dream of owning land,” Aliling said.
“Under the Expanded 4PH Program, homeownership is becoming more affordable, simpler, and more accessible — ensuring safe, decent, and affordable housing for every Filipino,” he added.
The financial assistance, amounting to around P35 million, will fund the collective purchase of the land currently occupied by the communities, securing their tenure while keeping costs within reach.
An additional P3.6 million was also released to support documentation and legal requirements, further easing the financial burden on beneficiaries.
Apart from these forms of assistance, Aliling is also committed to improving and upgrading the community’s drainage system and other facilities to mitigate flooding in the area.
Aliling emphasized that the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) is designed to transform informal settlements into safer living environments and make homeownership truly affordable, with payment schemes tailored to beneficiaries’ capacity and active participation by homeowners’ associations (HOAs).
Burden eased
“Homeownership should not come with a heavy financial burden. Under the ECMP, we ensure that monthly payments remain affordable for our beneficiaries. Our goal is not only to make housing accessible, but also to improve the quality of life of every Filipino and promote a more dignified way of living,” he added.
Aliling further said that making housing affordable is key to achieving dignified lives and building more inclusive communities, as envisioned by the President under the Bagong Pilipinas initiative.
“When housing is affordable, the lives of families become easier. This is the direction of the Expanded 4PH Program, to make homeownership possible while easing the daily burdens of Filipinos,” he emphasized.
Under the ECMP, organized communities gain access to government-backed financing with flexible terms, allowing them to collectively acquire land without the burden of high upfront costs — ensuring that even informal settler families have a clear and affordable path to ownership.