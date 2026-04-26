Who can defeat Sara?

The thing about Sara is that she has a solid base that would support her no matter what. This is quite surprising at face value since she is not necessarily eloquent or charismatic.

In fact, she doesn’t naturally command a presence. Despite that, though, she remains a formidable candidate even with the many allegations hurled against her.

Why? Because she is the daughter of the former President. And that makes all the difference. If her father dies before or during the campaign, it’s game over.

This is why, in order to defeat her, the other candidates should consolidate and pool their resources. If there are many aspirants, it’s almost utterly impossible to prevail over her.

So, a designated lone candidate is the key — one who is supported by this administration, publicly or behind closed doors, depending on public sentiment when the time comes.

Of course, among the possible candidates, Leni Robredo is at the top of the list. She has the experience, track record of service, and perception of credibility to back her up.

The only thing that works against her is that she seems “nonchalant” and not really decisive, as she has, in fact, stated that she doesn’t want to run. Historically, too, nobody who lost in a presidential election has been able to come back and win. Ask Mar Roxas. He knows.

Anyway, if not the former Vice President, Bam Aquino could be that standard-bearer needed to give Sara a run for her money. He is likable, has enough charisma, and is intelligent.

The fact that he doesn’t really attack the Dutertes means he is the only one who can change the minds of some Duterte diehard supporters — the ones who worship FPRD and are unsure about his daughter. In addition, he can potentially win the hearts of the undecided, given his perceived clean image and reputation.

Optically, he would look great in debates and could mount a strong campaign. Remember, Aquino got the votes of INC members during the last senatorial election and even placed No. 2. That he has what it takes goes without saying.

Incidentally, someone suggested that perhaps Raffy Tulfo can also throw his hat into the ring. Honestly, it makes sense. The only setback is that I’m not sure if the kakampinks and the Liberal Party would be willing to work with him.

Besides, while he has a strong following, he is more of a preference who stands a chance against candidates who have no solid base or identified bailiwicks.

Then there’s Benjie Magalong, who can potentially be a dark horse in 2028. The only problem is that he lacks resources and is not inescapably liked by other interest groups, as he seems to be more of a maverick than a team player. But he has political will and a great track record of service. That he is smart is a bonus, too.

Anyway, everything is still up in the air. A lot can still happen. Let’s see how things eventually play out.