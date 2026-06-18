4PH housing program reaches Naga

Also present were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., head of the Expanded 4PH Project Management Office; Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta; and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) president and CEO Federico Laxa.

“This activity demonstrates President Marcos Jr.’s sincere and compassionate commitment to providing housing for Filipinos. DHSUD will continue working closely with local government units to further expand the reach of the Expanded 4PH Program,” Aliling said.

The housing initiative traces its roots to commitments made during President Marcos Jr.’s February visit to Sagop Creek in Barangay Triangulo, where he, Aliling and Robredo inspected the Oplan Kontra Baha operation. During the visit, the national government pledged housing interventions for families affected by flood mitigation and waterway-clearing activities.

The projects also stemmed from a consultative meeting on Naga City’s housing programs held at the DHSUD Central Office on 4 June 2025, attended by Robredo and senior DHSUD officials.

A highlight of Thursday’s event was the ribbon-cutting, blessing, and ceremonial turnover of keys for the MSUs in Barangay Pacol. The project is expected to pave the way for a Bayanihan Village that will provide immediate housing assistance to families displaced by government clearing operations and disaster-related risks.

The program also featured the groundbreaking ceremony for the Naga City Rental Housing Project in Barangay Lerma, followed by the unveiling of the proposed building design that will serve as the blueprint for future rental housing developments in the city.

The Naga City government and Pag-IBIG Fund formalized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, while the city government and Bella Vita signed a Memorandum of Agreement. Both initiatives aim to expand housing opportunities for Bicolanos.

A ceremonial turnover of a check to the Sabang Puro Urban Kabisig Homeowners’ Association under SHFC’s Enhanced Community Mortgage Program was also conducted, providing additional support to organized communities seeking secure land tenure and decent housing.

Aliling said the initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring that housing programs remain responsive to community needs.

“These projects reflect our shared goal of providing safe, decent and affordable housing opportunities for Filipino families. Through strong collaboration among the national government, local government units, and private sector partners, we are creating more housing opportunities for our people,” he said.

Aliling added that DHSUD remains committed to helping local governments address housing needs while ensuring that families affected by disaster mitigation measures receive appropriate shelter assistance.

“Under the directive of President Marcos Jr., we will continue working closely with our local government partners to ensure that no family is left behind as we build safer, more resilient, and more inclusive communities through the Expanded 4PH Program,” he said.

DHSUD continues to strengthen partnerships with local governments, key shelter agencies, and private sector stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of the administration’s flagship housing program.